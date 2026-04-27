THEORY OF A DEADMAN Drops New Single “Barricade”

Multi-platinum rock powerhouse Theory of a Deadman is back with a brand-new single, “Barricade,” and it hits hard.

Marking a new chapter for the band, “Barricade” delivers everything fans love—gritty riffs, massive hooks, and raw, honest lyrics—with a fresh sense of urgency.

Built on a tense, simmering energy, the track moves from restrained verses into a huge, cathartic chorus, bringing that signature arena-ready punch Theory of a Deadman is known for.

Vocalist and guitarist Tyler Connolly shared the inspiration behind the song:

“Barricade is about the frustration of a one-sided relationship with someone that just won’t let you in, is non-responsive and makes you want to rip your hair out! I loved the idea of using the word barricade in a song since we stare at them at every show—it made so much sense!”

“Barricade” is loud, emotional, and built for fans who like their rock with a little chaos.

Check out the official visualizer for “Barricade” and hear the latest from Theory of a Deadman now.