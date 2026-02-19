Volbeat Welcomes Flemming

In Rocked out Things

Volbeat Welcomes Flemming

WELCOME ABOARD, FLEMMING!
We’re very happy to announce that after this past year of touring and, of course, laying down some scorching solos on God Of Angels Trust… we’ve finally “put a ring on it” and Flemming C Lund is officially the permanent lead guitar player in Volbeat.

Aside from seeing him on the road with us this past year, you can also find Flemming playing with his other bands The Arcane Order, Temple of Scorn and of course with Asinhell, and you may have heard him in his previous band, Autumn Leaves.

Please join us in giving Flemming a proper “welcome aboard,” and we’ll see you on the road this Summer!

