Metallica @ The Sphere

February 25, 2026|In The Latest, Featured Slider

Metallica @ The Sphere

February 25, 2026|In The Latest, Featured Slider

Metallica @ The Sphere

Metallica: Life Burns Faster at Sphere

Metallica is bringing an all-new live experience to Las Vegas with Life Burns Faster, a special run of shows at Sphere for select dates September 24 – October 24.

This residency marks the band’s return to Las Vegas with a next-level production designed specifically for Sphere’s immersive technology.

Presales & Ticket Info

  • Wed 2/27 – 2 PM ET
    Travel & VIP packages on sale (general public)

  • Tue 3/3 – 10 AM ET
    Artist Sign-Up Registration Presale begins

  • Fri 3/6 – 10 AM ET
    Public on-sale

For presale sign-up and additional details, including enhanced experiences and travel packages click HERE

From the Band

“About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ’23, I thought, ‘We have to do this—it’s completely uncharted territory!’ This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world and go next level.”
Lars Ulrich

 

Stream Madison Owned Locally Programmed Radio FREE!

© 2026 Solid Rock 94.1 WJJO FM | Madison, WI. All rights reserved
 
Send this to a friend