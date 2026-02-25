Metallica @ The Sphere

Metallica : Life Burns Faster at Sphere

Metallica is bringing an all-new live experience to Las Vegas with Life Burns Faster, a special run of shows at Sphere for select dates September 24 – October 24.

This residency marks the band’s return to Las Vegas with a next-level production designed specifically for Sphere’s immersive technology.

Presales & Ticket Info

Wed 2/27 – 2 PM ET

Travel & VIP packages on sale (general public)

Tue 3/3 – 10 AM ET

Artist Sign-Up Registration Presale begins

Fri 3/6 – 10 AM ET

Public on-sale

For presale sign-up and additional details, including enhanced experiences and travel packages click HERE

From the Band