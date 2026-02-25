Metallica @ The Sphere

Metallica: Life Burns Faster at Sphere
Metallica is bringing an all-new live experience to Las Vegas with Life Burns Faster, a special run of shows at Sphere for select dates September 24 – October 24.
This residency marks the band’s return to Las Vegas with a next-level production designed specifically for Sphere’s immersive technology.
Presales & Ticket Info
-
Wed 2/27 – 2 PM ET
Travel & VIP packages on sale (general public)
-
Tue 3/3 – 10 AM ET
Artist Sign-Up Registration Presale begins
-
Fri 3/6 – 10 AM ET
Public on-sale
For presale sign-up and additional details, including enhanced experiences and travel packages click HERE
From the Band
“About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ’23, I thought, ‘We have to do this—it’s completely uncharted territory!’ This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world and go next level.”
— Lars Ulrich