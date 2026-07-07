Green Day Announces Nimrods Soundtrack Ahead of New Comedy Film

Green Day is back with new music and a soundtrack packed with fan favorites.

The band has announced the official Nimrods soundtrack, arriving July 31 on CD, cassette, digital platforms, and multiple vinyl editions. The 30-track collection is available for pre-order now and features 22 career-spanning Green Day songs, plus several exclusive recordings.

Among the biggest highlights is the brand-new Green Day song, “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.”, along with four previously unreleased live recordings captured during the band’s performance at the Palladium in Los Angeles, which also appears in the film.

The soundtrack also features music from The Paradox, Ultra Q, Mckenna Grace, and four songs by Analog Dogs, the fictional band featured in the movie.

To celebrate the announcement, Green Day has released “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.” along with an official music video, available now on streaming services and the band’s YouTube channel.

The film Nimrods hits theaters on August 14. Directed by Lee Kirk, the coming-of-age comedy follows three friends who travel to Los Angeles after mistakenly believing their band has landed an opening slot for Green Day on New Year’s Eve. Inspired by Green Day’s early touring days, the road trip quickly turns into a chaotic adventure.

The film stars Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Keen Ruffalo, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee, and Sean Gunn.

Fans can pre-order the Nimrods soundtrack now ahead of its July 31 release and catch the film when it arrives in theaters on August 14.

“Nimrods” track listing:

01. Longview – GREEN DAY

02. In The End – GREEN DAY

03. Bored – ANALOG DOGS

04. When I Come Around – GREEN DAY

05. Walking Contradiction – GREEN DAY

06. Dilemma – GREEN DAY

07. Waiting – GREEN DAY

08. Geek Stink Breath – GREEN DAY

09. Bab’s Uvula Who? – GREEN DAY

10. Panic Song – GREEN DAY

11. Basket Case – GREEN DAY

12. Hitchin’ a Ride – GREEN DAY

13. Dominated Love Slave – ANALOG DOGS

14. Haushinka – GREEN DAY

15. Bobby Sox – GREEN DAY

16. Ms. Lauren – THE PARADOX

17. It’s So Fine – MCKENNA GRACE

18. Getaway – ANALOG DOGS

19. Freaking Out – ANALOG DOGS

20. Cold – ULTRA Q

21. Last Night on Earth – GREEN DAY

22. Brain Stew – GREEN DAY

23. Wake Me Up When September Ends – GREEN DAY

24. Corvette Summer – GREEN DAY

25. American Idiot (Live) – GREEN DAY

26. Know Your Enemy (Live) – GREEN DAY

27. Auld Lang Syne (Live) – GREEN DAY

28. Good Riddance – GREEN DAY

29. I’m Never Gonna R.I.P. – GREEN DAY

30. Going To Pasalacqua (Live) – GREEN DAY