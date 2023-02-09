Nonpoint is back with new music! “Heartless” is the follow up to the #1 Frequent Rocker testing “Paper Tigers” Elias checks in with Johnny & Dee Hear a clip of “Heartless” here: Related Posts GodsmackTurtles, Koi Fish and Swan songs are just a few of the topics covered by dummer extraordinaire Shannon Larkin in this episode. Plus, Brock takes a deeper dive into the latest Godsmack release "Light…Read More Pierce The VeilNew baby on the way, new music out on his birthday. That's what the first couple of weeks of February look like for Vic Fuentes. He even found time to talk to Brock about…Read More ARANDAOne word describes the last several years in the life of Aranda. Perseverance. Dameon joins Brock to discuss the seemingly endless list of tragedy that they made it through for the…Read More HARDYLearning to scream is one of the many things Hardy gets to do when he lets his rock flag fly. When he and Brock are not exchanging fishing stories they also talk about him growing up a with a rock n…Read More QUORThis San Diego metal three piece has gone around the world to get these new songs made. They explain how bartering their carpentry skills lead them to not only build, but be the first and last…Read More Sleeping With SirensLead Singer and Keyboardist Kellin Quinn discusses how wanting to have some more high energy songs to play live effected their mindset going in to create their latest release "Complete…Read More DisturbedWhat happens when you get back together after four years? Disturbed frontman David Draimen says you go back to your old ways. The producer is new and amazing, the sound...vintage Disturbed,…Read More Nickelback1970s custom vans, prison and metric beer conversions are just a few of the topics covered when Brock and Lead Singer Chad Kroeger get together to talk about the band's new album "Get Rollin'". …Read More