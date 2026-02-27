NEW ROB ZOMBIE!

THE GREAT SATAN

NEW ALBUM OUT NOW

The brand-new album The Great Satan is available today from Rob Zombie. Pick up your copy in stores and online in a wide range of formats, including CD, limited-edition vinyl variants, cassettes, merch, and exclusive box sets.

AVAILABLE FORMATS

CD (Jewel Case)

Limited edition CD with exclusive cover O-Card

(Limited to 3,000 copies)

Ghostly Black Vinyl

Available at Target retailers

Black & White Swirl Vinyl

(Limited to 5,200 copies)

Ghostly Red Vinyl

(Limited to 1,500 copies)

Hot Topic exclusive

Clear with Black Smoke Vinyl

(Limited to 1,000 copies)

Revolver exclusive

CD, Limited Vinyl, Cassette & T-Shirts

Available via Nuclear Blast US

NUCLEAR BLAST EXCLUSIVE BOX SET

(Limited to 2,250 copies)

Includes:

1 LP (Clear with Black & White Splatter, 180g)

28-page booklet

2 posters (24” x 36”)

Longbox with pop-up cover art containing: CD (vinyl replica look) in single-sleeve wallet Cassette with O-Card Phenakistoscope stick disc spinner holder 3 phenakistoscope discs (12”) in a die-cut jacket with mirror



A phenakistoscope is one of the earliest forms of animation, creating the illusion of motion through a rotating disc viewed with a mirror.

CASSETTE OPTIONS

Silver Cassette

(Limited to 500)

Nuclear Blast US exclusive

White Cassette

Retail edition

“F.T.W. 84” – MUSIC VIDEO

OUT NOW

Coinciding with the album release, Rob Zombie has unveiled a brand-new, self-directed music video for “F.T.W. 84,” expanding the album’s bold and uncompromising visual world.

TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT

Rob Zombie will hit the road on a Summer 2026 co-headlining tour with Marilyn Manson, with support from The Hu and Orgy.

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now at www.robzombie.com/tour