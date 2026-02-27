NEW ROB ZOMBIE!

THE GREAT SATAN
NEW ALBUM OUT NOW
The brand-new album The Great Satan is available today from Rob Zombie. Pick up your copy in stores and online in a wide range of formats, including CD, limited-edition vinyl variants, cassettes, merch, and exclusive box sets.
AVAILABLE FORMATS
CD (Jewel Case)
Limited edition CD with exclusive cover O-Card
(Limited to 3,000 copies)
Ghostly Black Vinyl
Available at Target retailers
Black & White Swirl Vinyl
(Limited to 5,200 copies)
Ghostly Red Vinyl
(Limited to 1,500 copies)
Hot Topic exclusive
Clear with Black Smoke Vinyl
(Limited to 1,000 copies)
Revolver exclusive
CD, Limited Vinyl, Cassette & T-Shirts
Available via Nuclear Blast US
NUCLEAR BLAST EXCLUSIVE BOX SET
(Limited to 2,250 copies)
Includes:
-
1 LP (Clear with Black & White Splatter, 180g)
-
28-page booklet
-
2 posters (24” x 36”)
-
Longbox with pop-up cover art containing:
-
CD (vinyl replica look) in single-sleeve wallet
-
Cassette with O-Card
-
Phenakistoscope stick disc spinner holder
-
3 phenakistoscope discs (12”) in a die-cut jacket with mirror
-
A phenakistoscope is one of the earliest forms of animation, creating the illusion of motion through a rotating disc viewed with a mirror.
CASSETTE OPTIONS
Silver Cassette
(Limited to 500)
Nuclear Blast US exclusive
White Cassette
Retail edition
“F.T.W. 84” – MUSIC VIDEO
OUT NOW
Coinciding with the album release, Rob Zombie has unveiled a brand-new, self-directed music video for “F.T.W. 84,” expanding the album’s bold and uncompromising visual world.
TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT
Rob Zombie will hit the road on a Summer 2026 co-headlining tour with Marilyn Manson, with support from The Hu and Orgy.
Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now at www.robzombie.com/tour