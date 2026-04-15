Record Store Day 2026

Record Store Day is back this Saturday, April 18th and Madison’s local record stores are turning it up with exclusive releases, limited-edition pressings, giveaways, and more. Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your vinyl journey, Record Store Day is the perfect excuse to dig through crates and discover something new.

Participating Madison Record Stores

Spend the day hopping around Madison and supporting local shops:

Strictly Discs

Mad City Music

B-Side Records

Each location will have different inventory, special deals, and limited releases, so make a day of it and hit multiple stops!

See our picks below and check out the full list and participating stores here!