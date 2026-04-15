Record Store Day 2026!

April 15, 2026|In The Latest, Featured Slider

Record Store Day 2026!

April 15, 2026|In The Latest, Featured Slider

Record Store Day 2026!

Record Store Day 2026 

Record Store Day is back this Saturday, April 18th and Madison’s local record stores are turning it up with exclusive releases, limited-edition pressings, giveaways, and more. Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your vinyl journey, Record Store Day is the perfect excuse to dig through crates and discover something new.

Participating Madison Record Stores

Spend the day hopping around Madison and supporting local shops:

  • Strictly Discs
  • Mad City Music 
  • B-Side Records

Each location will have different inventory, special deals, and limited releases, so make a day of it and hit multiple stops!

See our picks below and check out the full list and participating stores here!

Live At The O2 Arena – Highlights BABYMETAL Capitol Records 12″ Vinyl EP RSD Exclusive
Seventh Star Black Sabbath Featuring Tony Iommi Rhino LP RSD Exclusive
Live at the Budokan Blur Parlophone/Warner 2 x LP RSD Exclusive
Lo-files Bring Me The Horizon Columbia Records 2 x LP RSD First’
Tusk Camper Van Beethoven Cooking Vinyl 2 x LP RSD Exclusive
The Revenge Of Alice Cooper – Limited Picture Disc Alice Cooper earMUSIC 2 x LP RSD Exclusive
KEXP Sessions Deafheaven   12″ Single RSD Exclusive
Slang Def Leppard UMR / Mercury (Virgin) 2 x LP RSD First’
Live in Hollywood 1991 – The Green Mind Tour Dinosaur Jr Cherry Red LP RSD First’
Digimortal (REMASTERED, EXPANDED, 25TH ANNIVERSARY) Fear Factory Real Gone Music 2 x LP RSD Exclusi
Live in Los Angeles ’90 Judas Priest Legacy Recordings LP RSD Exclusive
Hidden Treasures Megadeth Capitol/UMe LP RSD First’
Destroy Erase Improve: Remastered Anniversary Edition Meshuggah Reigning Phoenix Music 2 x LP RSD Exclusive
Catch Thirtythree : Remastered Anniversary Edition Meshuggah Reigning Phoenix Music 2 x LP RSD Exclusive
Live Wire EP (45th Anniversary) Motley Crue BMG 12″ Vinyl EP RSD Exclusive
On Parole Steve Wilson Remix Motorhead Rhino LP RSD Exclusive
The Lost Tapes, Vol. 7 (Lemmy’s 50th Birthday, Live in West Hollywood, 1995) Motorhead BMG 2 x LP RSD Exclusive
Ozzy Osbourne – Handmade By Robots Ozzy Osbourne Handmade by Robots Novelties RSD Exclusive
Normal Isn’t (Live) Puscifer BMG 2 x LP RSD First’
Caramel Sleep Token RCA 12″ Vinyl RSD First’
Live at Rolling Rock 2001 Stone Temple Pilots Rhino 2 x LP RSD Exclusive
Live in New Haven, CT 1986 Van Halen Rhino 2 x LP RSD Exclusive
1192 Weezer Ernest Jenning Record Co. LP RSD First’
Live Scott Weiland Scott Weiland LP RSD Exclusive

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