Record Store Day 2026
Record Store Day is back this Saturday, April 18th and Madison’s local record stores are turning it up with exclusive releases, limited-edition pressings, giveaways, and more. Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your vinyl journey, Record Store Day is the perfect excuse to dig through crates and discover something new.
Participating Madison Record Stores
Spend the day hopping around Madison and supporting local shops:
- Strictly Discs
- Mad City Music
- B-Side Records
Each location will have different inventory, special deals, and limited releases, so make a day of it and hit multiple stops!
See our picks below and check out the full list and participating stores here!
|Live At The O2 Arena – Highlights
|BABYMETAL
|Capitol Records
|12″ Vinyl EP
|RSD Exclusive
|Seventh Star
|Black Sabbath Featuring Tony Iommi
|Rhino
|LP
|RSD Exclusive
|Live at the Budokan
|Blur
|Parlophone/Warner
|2 x LP
|RSD Exclusive
|Lo-files
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Columbia Records
|2 x LP
|RSD First’
|Tusk
|Camper Van Beethoven
|Cooking Vinyl
|2 x LP
|RSD Exclusive
|The Revenge Of Alice Cooper – Limited Picture Disc
|Alice Cooper
|earMUSIC
|2 x LP
|RSD Exclusive
|KEXP Sessions
|Deafheaven
|12″ Single
|RSD Exclusive
|Slang
|Def Leppard
|UMR / Mercury (Virgin)
|2 x LP
|RSD First’
|Live in Hollywood 1991 – The Green Mind Tour
|Dinosaur Jr
|Cherry Red
|LP
|RSD First’
|Digimortal (REMASTERED, EXPANDED, 25TH ANNIVERSARY)
|Fear Factory
|Real Gone Music
|2 x LP
|RSD Exclusi
|Live in Los Angeles ’90
|Judas Priest
|Legacy Recordings
|LP
|RSD Exclusive
|Hidden Treasures
|Megadeth
|Capitol/UMe
|LP
|RSD First’
|Destroy Erase Improve: Remastered Anniversary Edition
|Meshuggah
|Reigning Phoenix Music
|2 x LP
|RSD Exclusive
|Catch Thirtythree : Remastered Anniversary Edition
|Meshuggah
|Reigning Phoenix Music
|2 x LP
|RSD Exclusive
|Live Wire EP (45th Anniversary)
|Motley Crue
|BMG
|12″ Vinyl EP
|RSD Exclusive
|On Parole Steve Wilson Remix
|Motorhead
|Rhino
|LP
|RSD Exclusive
|The Lost Tapes, Vol. 7 (Lemmy’s 50th Birthday, Live in West Hollywood, 1995)
|Motorhead
|BMG
|2 x LP
|RSD Exclusive
|Ozzy Osbourne – Handmade By Robots
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Handmade by Robots
|Novelties
|RSD Exclusive
|Normal Isn’t (Live)
|Puscifer
|BMG
|2 x LP
|RSD First’
|Caramel
|Sleep Token
|RCA
|12″ Vinyl
|RSD First’
|Live at Rolling Rock 2001
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Rhino
|2 x LP
|RSD Exclusive
|Live in New Haven, CT 1986
|Van Halen
|Rhino
|2 x LP
|RSD Exclusive
|1192
|Weezer
|Ernest Jenning Record Co.
|LP
|RSD First’
|Live
|Scott Weiland
|Scott Weiland
|LP
|RSD Exclusive