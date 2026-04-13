Madison’s next seven nights are loaded with guitars, riffs, and bar-sticky decisions—plus a couple of sold-out screams you can still circle for waitlist miracles.
Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (April 13–April 19, 2026)
Top 5 Picks This Week
- Lorna Shore w/ Paleface Swiss & Signs of the Swarm
The Sylvee, Madison – Sunday, April 19, 2025 @ 7P
- Atreyu w/ Fire From the Gods & Age of the Fallen
The Rave, Milwaukee – Wednesday, April 15, 2026 @ 7P
- Ashes Remain w/ STEPHEN STANLEY, wsg Violenta, & Take Back The Sun
The Annex, Madison – Wednesday, April 15, 2026 @ 7P
- La Dispute w/ From Indian Lakes
Majestic Theatre, Madison — Friday, April 17, 2026 @ 7:30P
- Dead Dollz Tour: Little Miss Nasty w/ GG Magree & Mimi Barks
The Annex, Madison – Thursday, April 16, 2026 @ 7P
Big Touring & Major Venue Shows
- Lorna Shore w/ Paleface Swiss & Signs of the Swarm
Symphonic deathcore titans Lorna Shore bring their full-on sonic apocalypse—blast beats, orchestral chaos, and vocals that sound straight-up inhuman. Paleface Swiss crank the aggression to uncomfortable levels with raw, punishing breakdowns, while Signs of the Swarm deliver guttural, crushing brutality that’ll shake the floor. This one’s not a show—it’s a full-body assault 💀🔥
- Atreyu w/ Fire From the Gods & Age of the Fallen
Metalcore veterans Atreyu hit hard with a mix of soaring hooks and heavy riffs that defined a generation. Fire From the Gods bring the groove with rap-metal energy and socially charged lyrics, while Age of the Fallen keep things loud and relentless with modern metal intensity. Expect fists in the air, voices blown out, and zero chill 🤘🔥
- La Dispute w/ From Indian Lakes
La Dispute brings the feels—raw, poetic, and emotionally devastating in the best way possible, blending spoken-word intensity with post-hardcore chaos. From Indian Lakes balance it out with atmospheric indie rock, shimmering melodies, and introspective vibes. This one hits different—less pit, more existential crisis
- Ashes Remain w/ STEPHEN STANLEY, Violenta, & Take Back The Sun
Hard-hitting and hook-driven, Ashes Remain bring that signature blend of alt-rock grit and uplifting, anthemic choruses that hit just as hard emotionally as they do sonically. Stephen Stanley adds a melodic, polished edge with powerful vocals and modern rock/pop crossover appeal, while Violenta and Take Back The Sun round things out with high-energy riffs and passionate, driving sound. It’s a night of big hooks, bigger messages, and songs that stick with you long after the amps cool off 🔥🎸
- Dead Dollz Tour: Little Miss Nasty w/ GG Magree & Mimi Barks
This isn’t just a show—it’s a full-blown spectacle. Little Miss Nasty fuse hard rock, metal, and industrial beats with dark, high-energy burlesque for a performance that’s equal parts seductive and savage. GG Magree brings the chaos with a genre-smashing mix of bass music, punk attitude, and heavy drops, while Mimi Barks delivers cold, aggressive trap-metal with razor-edged vocals and underground grit. Loud, wild, and unapologetically unhinged—this one’s built to shock and leave a mark 🔥🖤
Bar-Heavy Late-Night Routes
- King St. one-two punch (Majestic nights): Start with a couple at a nearby downtown bar, hit Majestic for the show, then keep it rolling on foot—late-night decisions live on this block.
- E. Wash “loud & loose” run (High Noon nights): Pre-game around East Washington, walk into High Noon, and don’t overthink it—this corridor is built for post-set drinks and jukebox therapy.
- Sylvee zone (near E Main / Livingston): Big-room night at The Sylvee? Plan a pre-show drink nearby, then aim for a downtown crawl once the encore hits.
Rock Lifestyle Things To Do
- Vinyl dig (weekend afternoon): Hit the record shops, grab something loud, and make your own pregame playlist for the week’s gigs.
- Arcade-bar reset (pre-show or late night): Put a couple games between you and your workday brain before you step into the pit.
- Dive-jukebox crawl (late night): Find the bar where the jukebox still runs the room—then feed it punk, garage, and guilty-pleasure bangers until last call threatens you.
- Pool & darts warm-up (pre-show): A couple racks and a couple rounds—loosen up before you’re shoulder-to-shoulder at the venue.
- Whiskey / dark beer stops (any night): Keep it classic: stout, porter, rye—stuff that holds up after a loud set.
- Post-show food mission (late night): Make the plan before the encore. The best move is having a default spot you always hit after downtown shows.
- Merch-table discipline drill (show nights): Buy early if you want sizes; buy late if you want to chat. Either way, grab the shirt and wear it out the door like a badge.
- Earplug redemption (always): If you forgot ’em, fix it before the next show. Your future self wants cymbals without the ringing.
Where To Go By Night
- Tuesday (Apr 14): Kick things off the right way—hit your favorite dive, map out your weekend damage, then snag those last-minute tickets before they’re gone 🤘🍻
- Wednesday (Apr 15): Pick your chaos—Atreyu @ The Rave or Ashes Remain in Madison. No wrong answers, just loud ones 🔥
- Thursday (Apr 16): Things get weird (in the best way) with the Dead Dollz Tour—an electric mix of rock and burlesque at The Annex. Doors at 6…you already know this is gonna get wild ⚡🔥
- Friday (Apr 17): Majestic Theatre — La Dispute at 7:30pm. Emotional damage never sounded so good 🖤
- Saturday (Apr 18): The Annex — check out some underground acts w/ UADA, Mortiis, Rome, Wraith Knight & Corridore’ at 7:30pm. Prepare for pure darkness 🕯️⚔️
- Sunday (Apr 19): The Sylvee — Lorna Shore at 7pm. End the week absolutely obliterated 💀🔥
- Monday (Apr 20): Recovery day for rockers—hydrate, regret nothing, and maybe consider behaving….or don’t. We both know you’ll be right back at it next week 💀🍻
Lineups change—double-check venue pages day-of.
Sources
- https://high-noon.com/calendar/
- https://high-noon.com/
- https://high-noon.com/attraction/the-nude-party/
- https://high-noon.com/attraction/brigitte-calls-me-baby/
- https://thesylvee.com/
- https://thesylvee.com/event/john-butler-with-band/
- https://majesticmadison.com/
- https://majesticmadison.com/event/dance-with-the-dead-magic-sword/
- https://majesticmadison.com/event/la-dispute/
- https://www.theannexmadison.com/
- https://facebook.com/events
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