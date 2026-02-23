Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (February 23–March 1, 2026)

Madison’s got guitars in the air and bar lights on full blast—here’s the automation-grade hit list for the next 7 days, verified only from venue calendars and official event pages.



Top 5 Picks This Week

Nothing More — The Sylvee, Madison — Sun, March 1, 2026 — Doors 5:00 pm / Show 6:30 pm



Granny Shot — Gamma Ray Bar, Madison — Sat, February 28, 2026 — Doors 8:00pm / Show 9:00 pm

Murder Del Mar: Murder Mystery Dinner – Buck & Honeys, Mount Horeb – Tue, February 24th – 7:00pm

Taylor Schereck – The Windsor, Windsor – Sat, February 28, 2026 – 6:00pm

Big Touring & Major Venue Shows

Nothing More (with Catch Your Breath, Archers and Doobie) — The Sylvee, Madison — Sun, March 1, 2026 — Doors 5:00 pm / Show 6:30 pm

Popular Local Bands

Granny Shot – Granny Shot is a cover band based in Madison, WI playing all of your favorite Alternative, Hard Rock, and Pop Punk hits from the 90s and 00s, as well as some classics from the 70s and 80s. Shredding guitars, tight vocals, high-energy antics.



Taylor Schereck – Taylor Schereck is a dynamic solo performer from the Madison area with a big powerful voice you won’t forget. Bringing lots of his favorite hits from the 90s and 2000s is the foundation of what makes a Taylor Schereck solo show. You can also expect to hear a blend of some 80s music and even some fun pop songs if the night calls for it. One of Taylor’s specialties is reading a room and doing his best to deliver the kind of songs that people will like to hear on any given night. Taylor is also a singer-songwriter currently creating a twelve song album in the studio that is unapologetically himself and written from his heart and soul. A blend of rock, alternative, pop and metal is what you can expect to hear when his full album Cycle Of The Heart releases in 2026.

Bar-Heavy Late-Night Routes

Route 1: East Side Night

Pre-game drinks and food in the Atwood/Livingston corridor, then walk it into the room and keep it rolling after with nearby bars in the same pocket.

Route 2: The Windsor & Gamma Ray

Start at the Windsor for dinner and the show, then head downtown to Gamma Ray for bar-hopping energy, hit your second show of the night, and be ready for a post-show karaoke party!

Route 3: High Noon Saloon + Williamson Street afterburn

Grab dinner and a couple stiff ones on Willy Street, lock into the set at High Noon, then bounce back out for late pours and jukebox therapy.

Rock Lifestyle Things To Do

Strictly Discs — Weekend afternoon vinyl digging, then roll straight into your night.

MadCity Music Exchange — Used gear browsing (guitars, pedals, weird treasures). Perfect pre-show ritual.

I/O Arcade Bar — Arcade + beer = the easiest way to kill time before doors.

Up North — Chill-bar energy, strong drinks, and that “stay one more” vibe.

Mickey’s Tavern — A proper dive stop when you want it loud enough to feel normal.

The Paradise Lounge — Pool tables and no-nonsense hang time (prime for post-show decompression).

Tipsy Cow — Downtown burgers and beers when you need something sturdy before the pit.

Paul’s Pel’meni — Late-night fuel downtown when your stomach starts heckling you.

Where To Go By Night

Mon, Feb 23 — Nine Inch Nails – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee – Mon, February 23, 2026 – Doors 6:30pm / Show 8:00pm

Tue, Feb 24 — Murder Mystery Dinner – Buck & Honeys, Mount Horeb – Tue, February 24th – 7:00pm

Fri, Feb 27 — Go bar-heavy: State Street → late food → one last round.

Sat, Feb 28 — Taylor Schereck – The Windsor, Windsor – Sat, February 28, 2026 – 6:00pm

Sat, Feb 28 — Granny Shot – Gamma Ray Bar, Madison — Sat, February 28, 2026 — Doors 8:00pm / Show 9:00 pm

Sun, Mar 1 — Nothing More – The Sylvee, Madison — Doors 5:00 pm / Show 6:30 pm

(Lineups change—double-check venue pages day-of.)

