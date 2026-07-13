Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (July 13–July 19, 2026)

Madison + 50 miles, seven nights only: a metal headliner at The Sylvee, a full-on rock weekend road trip, plus a Sunday-night melt-you-face-off set at Camp Randall. Hope you didn’t need sleep this week.

Credit Union 1 Amp, Tinley Park – Sat, July 18, 2026 thru Sun, July 19 — All Day & All Night

Cadott, WI — Thu, July 16, 2026 thru Sat, July 17, 2026 — All Day & All Night

Jinjer w/ Crystal Lake + Entheos

One of modern metal’s most dynamic live acts, Jinjer blends progressive metal, groove, djent, and metalcore into a sound that’s both brutally heavy and incredibly technical. Fronted by the powerhouse vocals of Tatiana Shmayluk , the band has become a festival favorite worldwide. Japan’s Crystal Lake brings explosive metalcore energy, while Entheos opens with progressive death metal that will satisfy fans of technical, boundary-pushing heavy music.

Rock Fest

Three days. Five stages. Over 80 bands. 🤯 Rock Fest in Cadott is the Midwest’s largest rock and camping festival and a summer tradition for thousands of rock fans. This year’s lineup is absolutely stacked with Limp Bizkit, The Offspring, Gojira, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, I Prevail, Machine Head, Hatebreed, Body Count, Insane Clown Posse, Hollywood Undead, Pop Evil, Story of the Year, Butcher Babies, and dozens more across four days of nonstop rock. Whether you’re camping all weekend or making a day trip, Rock Fest—hosted by Lou Brutus—is one of the biggest, loudest rock experiences of the summer. 🤘

AC/DC + Pretty Reckless

Rock royalty returns. AC/DC continues to pack stadiums with timeless anthems like Back in Black , Thunderstruck , and Highway to Hell , proving they still deliver one of the loudest live shows on the planet. Opening the night, The Pretty Reckless , led by Taylor Momsen, combines bluesy hard rock with modern edge and has become one of rock radio’s biggest success stories.

Summer of ‘99 Festival

Dust off the wallet chain and relive the glory days of late-’90s and early-2000s rock. The Summer of ’99 Festival is stacked with the bands that dominated rock radio, featuring Creed, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Cypress Hill, Sevendust, Candlebox, Hoobastank, Mammoth, Kittie, Puddle of Mudd, Magnolia Park, Sleep Theory , The Pretty Wild, and The Verve Pipe , plus more across two days. Whether you grew up blasting Break Stuff , Higher , or Glycerine , this is a full weekend of nostalgia, massive singalongs, and some of the biggest names from one of rock’s greatest eras.