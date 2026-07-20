Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (July 20–July 26, 2026)

Verified rock, alt, punk, indie, and bar-heavy moves for Madison, WI and nearby. No filler, no guesses — just the loudest stuff we could confirm for the next 7 days.

Top 5 Picks This Week

Big Touring & Major Venue Shows

Poppy w/ LANDMVRKS & Thousand Below

Genre-defying artist Poppy blends alternative metal, industrial, pop, and electronic music into one of the most unique live shows in heavy music today. She’s joined by France’s LANDMVRKS , bringing their explosive mix of metalcore and hardcore , and California’s Thousand Below , known for their emotional blend of post-hardcore and melodic metalcore .

Royale Lynn

Rising country-rock artist Royale Lynn is making waves with her powerful vocals and fearless songwriting. Hailing from Kentucky , she combines modern country, Southern rock, and hard-hitting anthems , creating a live show that’s equal parts grit and heart.

Ded w/ Dropout Kings & BREECH, Vapid Soul, & Tha Mid City Kid

Phoenix-based DED deliver a crushing mix of nu-metal, hard rock, and metalcore , fueled by massive riffs and explosive energy. They’re joined by Arizona’s Dropout Kings , pioneers of rap-metal with hip-hop swagger, plus Wisconsin heavy hitters BREECH , Vapid Soul , and Tha Mid City Kid , making this a stacked night of heavy local and national talent.



Emerging & Local Bands

PLANT w/ Megaton Communion & Black Sunrise

Wisconsin’s PLANT headline a night of homegrown heavy music with their blend of stoner metal . Joining them are Megaton Communion , delivering groove-heavy modern metal, and Black Sunrise , whose mix of hard rock and metal rounds out an evening showcasing some of the region’s rising heavy acts.

Bar-Heavy Late-Night Routes

High Noon Saloon, Madison, best for a pre-show or post-show round when the room is running a guitar-heavy bill.



Red Rock Saloon, Madison, best for late-night drinks and a loud country-rock, bar-band, or jukebox swing.



Majestic Theatre area, Madison, best for a downtown crawl before or after an 8:30 pm show.



The Sylvee district, Madison, best for a larger-room concert night and the after-hours bar run that follows.



Orpheum area, Madison, best for a downtown show night that can spill into a second stop.



Breese Stevens Field area, Madison, best for event-night drinks and a walkable East Side bar route.



Rock Lifestyle Things To Do

Vinyl shopping, Madison, best on a weekend afternoon before doors.



Arcade bar stop, Madison, best for a pre-show warmup with a beer and some buttons to mash.



Dive bar jukebox run, Madison, best late night after the headliner.



Whiskey and dark beer bar crawl, Madison, best before or after a guitar-heavy bill.



Pool and darts bar night, Madison, best on a weeknight when you want the room loud but not packed.



Late-night food near the club district, Madison, best after last call.



Downtown record-and-bar combo night, Madison, best when you want one stop before the show and one after.



East Side pregame route, Madison, best for a Friday or Saturday show night.



Where To Go By Night (WED–TUE)

MON (Jul 20): Recovery Mode 😴

Your body survived the weekend… barely. Hydrate, eat something greasy, and prepare for another week of questionable decisions.

TUE (Jul 21): Poppy w/ LANDMVRKS & Thousand Below

Poppy brings her genre-bending blend of metal and pop to town with metalcore heavyweights LANDMVRKS and Thousand Below for a night that’s anything but ordinary.

WED (Jul 22): Bike Night Battle 🏍️

Cruise to the east side for Wheel Wednesday @ NV Corners or head west for Motor Night @ Kurnicki’s. Bikes, burgers, cold beer, and live music—there’s no wrong answer.

THU (Jul 23): Ded w/ Dropout Kings & BREECH, Vapid Soul, & Tha Mid City Kid

Get your heavy fix as DED unleashes crushing nu-metal alongside rap-metal favorites Dropout Kings and a stacked lineup of local heavy hitters.

FRI (Jul 24): PLANT w/ Megaton Communion & Black Sunrise

Support the local scene with a night of hard rock and metal featuring three Wisconsin bands ready to shake the walls.

SAT (Jul 25): House of Heavy

Turn it up with a full night dedicated to loud riffs, heavy bands, and enough headbanging to leave your neck sore until Monday.

SUN (Jul 26): Royale Lynn

Wrap up the week with rising country-rock star Royale Lynn, bringing powerful vocals, Southern grit, and plenty of attitude to the stage.

(Lineups change—double-check venue pages day-of.)

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