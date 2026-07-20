Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (July 20–July 26, 2026)

Verified rock, alt, punk, indie, and bar-heavy moves for Madison, WI and nearby. No filler, no guesses — just the loudest stuff we could confirm for the next 7 days.
Top 5 Picks This Week
- Poppy w/ LANDMVRKS & Thousand Below (metal/rock/industrial)
The Rave, Milwaukee — Tue, July 21, 2026 — Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm
- Ded w/ Dropout Kings & BREECH, Vapid Soul, & Tha Mid City Kid (rock/metal)
The Annex, Madison — Thu, July 23, 2026 — Doors 6:30 pm | Show 7:00 pm
- House of Heavy (nu & alt metal)
Majestic Theater, Madison — Sat, July 25, 2026 — Doors 8:00 pm | Music 8:30 pm
- Royale Lynn (country rock)
High Noon Saloon – Sun, July 26, 2026 — Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm
- PLANT w/ Megaton Communion & Black Sunrise (metal)
Gamma Ray Bar, Madison — Fri, July 24, 2026 — Doors 7:00 pm | Music 8:00 pm
Big Touring & Major Venue Shows
- Poppy w/ LANDMVRKS & Thousand Below
Genre-defying artist Poppy blends alternative metal, industrial, pop, and electronic music into one of the most unique live shows in heavy music today. She’s joined by France’s LANDMVRKS, bringing their explosive mix of metalcore and hardcore, and California’s Thousand Below, known for their emotional blend of post-hardcore and melodic metalcore.
- Royale Lynn
Rising country-rock artist Royale Lynn is making waves with her powerful vocals and fearless songwriting. Hailing from Kentucky, she combines modern country, Southern rock, and hard-hitting anthems, creating a live show that’s equal parts grit and heart.
- Ded w/ Dropout Kings & BREECH, Vapid Soul, & Tha Mid City Kid
Phoenix-based DED deliver a crushing mix of nu-metal, hard rock, and metalcore, fueled by massive riffs and explosive energy. They’re joined by Arizona’s Dropout Kings, pioneers of rap-metal with hip-hop swagger, plus Wisconsin heavy hitters BREECH, Vapid Soul, and Tha Mid City Kid, making this a stacked night of heavy local and national talent.
Emerging & Local Bands
- PLANT w/ Megaton Communion & Black Sunrise
Wisconsin’s PLANT headline a night of homegrown heavy music with their blend of stoner metal. Joining them are Megaton Communion, delivering groove-heavy modern metal, and Black Sunrise, whose mix of hard rock and metal rounds out an evening showcasing some of the region’s rising heavy acts.
Bar-Heavy Late-Night Routes
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- High Noon Saloon, Madison, best for a pre-show or post-show round when the room is running a guitar-heavy bill.
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- Red Rock Saloon, Madison, best for late-night drinks and a loud country-rock, bar-band, or jukebox swing.
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- Majestic Theatre area, Madison, best for a downtown crawl before or after an 8:30 pm show.
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- The Sylvee district, Madison, best for a larger-room concert night and the after-hours bar run that follows.
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- Orpheum area, Madison, best for a downtown show night that can spill into a second stop.
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- Breese Stevens Field area, Madison, best for event-night drinks and a walkable East Side bar route.
Rock Lifestyle Things To Do
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- Vinyl shopping, Madison, best on a weekend afternoon before doors.
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- Arcade bar stop, Madison, best for a pre-show warmup with a beer and some buttons to mash.
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- Dive bar jukebox run, Madison, best late night after the headliner.
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- Whiskey and dark beer bar crawl, Madison, best before or after a guitar-heavy bill.
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- Pool and darts bar night, Madison, best on a weeknight when you want the room loud but not packed.
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- Late-night food near the club district, Madison, best after last call.
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- Downtown record-and-bar combo night, Madison, best when you want one stop before the show and one after.
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- East Side pregame route, Madison, best for a Friday or Saturday show night.
Where To Go By Night (WED–TUE)
MON (Jul 20): Recovery Mode 😴
Your body survived the weekend… barely. Hydrate, eat something greasy, and prepare for another week of questionable decisions.
TUE (Jul 21): Poppy w/ LANDMVRKS & Thousand Below
Poppy brings her genre-bending blend of metal and pop to town with metalcore heavyweights LANDMVRKS and Thousand Below for a night that’s anything but ordinary.
WED (Jul 22): Bike Night Battle 🏍️
Cruise to the east side for Wheel Wednesday @ NV Corners or head west for Motor Night @ Kurnicki’s. Bikes, burgers, cold beer, and live music—there’s no wrong answer.
THU (Jul 23): Ded w/ Dropout Kings & BREECH, Vapid Soul, & Tha Mid City Kid
Get your heavy fix as DED unleashes crushing nu-metal alongside rap-metal favorites Dropout Kings and a stacked lineup of local heavy hitters.
FRI (Jul 24): PLANT w/ Megaton Communion & Black Sunrise
Support the local scene with a night of hard rock and metal featuring three Wisconsin bands ready to shake the walls.
SAT (Jul 25): House of Heavy
Turn it up with a full night dedicated to loud riffs, heavy bands, and enough headbanging to leave your neck sore until Monday.
SUN (Jul 26): Royale Lynn
Wrap up the week with rising country-rock star Royale Lynn, bringing powerful vocals, Southern grit, and plenty of attitude to the stage.
(Lineups change—double-check venue pages day-of.)
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