Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (June 1–7, 2026)

The name says “Nu Metal Sucks,” but this tour is a love letter to one of the most chaotic eras in heavy music.

brings industrial-fueled aggression,

delivers their signature mix of rap-rock, punk, and metal, and

unloads the kind of early-2000s anthems that still hit hard. Oceans on Other Planets keeps the energy alive with a modern take on heavy, groove-driven rock. Expect nostalgia, sweat, and a pit full of people reliving their youth.