Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (June 22–June 28, 2026)





The World’s Largest Music Festival returns to Milwaukee with hundreds of bands spread across multiple stages, cold beer flowing on the lakefront, and enough live music to keep your neck sore for days. This year’s rock-heavy lineup features legends like

, and more, alongside major headliners and rising acts across every corner of the festival grounds. Whether you’re chasing classic rock, punk, metal, alternative, or discovering your next favorite band, Summerfest has something loud waiting for you.