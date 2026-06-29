Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (June 29–July 5, 2026)





Celebrate the Fourth with one of Dane County’s biggest and longest-running Independence Day traditions at Winnequah Park! The Monona Community Festival packs two days with live music, cold beer, great food, carnival rides, a new two-day Art Fair, the always-entertaining Wisconsin Wife Carry Championship, and one of the area’s best fireworks shows. Rock out with

your favorite local bands on July 4, then stick around for the fireworks to cap off an unforgettable holiday weekend.