Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (June 8–June 14, 2026)

A stacked night of rising hard rock and metal featuring everything from nu-metal veterans to emerging local and regional talent.

brings the heavy-hitting riffs and emotional intensity that made them a staple of the early-2000s rock scene, while

and

showcase the next generation of hard rock and metal with a mix of crushing guitars, powerful vocals, and modern energy. If you’re looking to discover new bands while getting a dose of nostalgia-fueled heaviness, this lineup delivers. 🤘