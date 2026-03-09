Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (March 10–March 16, 2026)

Madison-area rock fans: your next seven nights are headlined by a full-on rock statement at The Majestic & Sylvee, plus a massive 2 block “race” with the JJO crew! Here’s what’s VERIFIED (and only what’s verified) within 50 miles—built for grown-ups who like their nights loud and their last call earned.

Top 5 Picks This Week

Jeris Johnson (with Butcher Babies • EVA UNDER FIRE • LYLVC) – The Majestic – Mon, March 9th – Doors 6:30 pm | Show 7:30 pm

JJO Point 10K 2026 – State Street – Sat, March 14, 2026 – Registration from 10:00 am-12:00 pm | Race kicks off at 12:00 pm SHARP

Ultrea, Gringe, The Starfoxx Project, Nightmare Hippie Children, Jingleheimer – The Annex – Sat, March 14, 2026 – Doors 5:00 pm | Show 6:00 pm

2026 Madison St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Capitol Square – Sun, March 15, 2026 – 1:30 pm

Rise Against (with Destroy Boys and Koyo) — The Sylvee, Madison — Sun, March 15, 2026 — Doors 6:00 pm | Show 7:30 pm

Big Touring & Major Venue Shows

Jeris Johnson (with Butcher Babies • EVA UNDER FIRE • LYLVC) – The Majestic – Mon, March 9th – Doors 6:30 pm | Show 7:30 pm

Rise Against (with Destroy Boys and Koyo) — The Sylvee, Madison — Sun, March 15, 2026 — Doors 6:00 pm | Show 7:30 pm

Popular Local Bands

Ultrea, Gringe, The Starfoxx Project, Nightmare Hippie Children, Jingleheimer – The Annex – Sat, March 14, 2026 – Doors 5:00 pm | Show 6:00 pm.

St. Patrick’s Day Events in Madison:

JJO Point 10K 2026 (March 14): We’re “running” from State Street Brats to Wando’s, and hitting every bar in between, including: Whiskey Jacks, Kollege Klub, Church Key, Jay’s, The Double U Bar, The Red Shed and Chasers.

24th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 15): Held at the Capitol Square, this tradition features various local organizations, and community members.

Shamrock Shuffle (March 15): A popular 5K/10K run/walk that benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl: A bar crawl visiting spots like Moon Bar.

Irish Dance Classes: Held at the Monona Terrace.

Live Music & Specials: Local pubs and restaurants, particularly on State Street, offer live music, traditional Irish food, and drink specials.

Bar-Heavy Late-Night Routes

East Wash pregame → The Sylvee → after-hours hang : Start with dinner/drinks on East Wash, hit the show, then keep it moving downtown. (Best nights: Sat/Sun this week.)

Capitol Square warm-up → Gamma Ray : Put in a couple rounds downtown at the Point 10K, then roll over to Gamma Ray for live music and late-night karaoke.

“No-show” bar crawl with a jukebox agenda : Make it a mission—pick three bars, play only guitars, and don’t leave until the room reacts.

Rock Lifestyle Things To Do

Vinyl dig (weekend afternoon) : Hit a Madison record shop, grab one “new-to-you” album, then go test-drive it at home before you go out.

Arcade-bar blow-off steam (pre-show) : Quick games, cold beers, zero patience for quiet conversation—then straight to doors.

Darts or pool night (weeknights) : Keep it simple—cheap drinks, competitive energy, and a soundtrack you control.

Whiskey-and-dark-beer loop (late night) : Make your night a two-stop: stout/porter first, whiskey closer second.

Post-show late bite near downtown (after 10 pm) : Keep a food plan so the night doesn’t end at the first hunger crash.

Show-night logistics ritual (day-of) : Earplugs, ID, card, rideshare plan—because nothing kills a rock night faster than a rookie mistake.

Where To Go By Night

Mon, March 9: Jeris Johnson – The Majestic

Sat, March 14 : JJO Point 10K –State St

Sat, March 14 : Ultrea, Gringe, The Starfoxx Project, Nightmare Hippie Children, Jingleheimer – The Annex

Sun, March 15 : Madison St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Capitol Square

Sun, March 15 : Rise Against (with Destroy Boys and Koyo) — The Sylvee, Madison — Doors 6:00 pm | Show 7:30 pm

(Lineups change—double-check venue pages day-of.)

Sources