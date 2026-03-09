Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (March 10–March 16, 2026)

Madison-area rock fans: your next seven nights are headlined by a full-on rock statement at The Majestic & Sylvee, plus a massive 2 block “race” with the JJO crew! Here’s what’s VERIFIED (and only what’s verified) within 50 miles—built for grown-ups who like their nights loud and their last call earned.

Top 5 Picks This Week

  • Jeris Johnson (with Butcher Babies • EVA UNDER FIRE • LYLVC)  – The Majestic – Mon, March 9th – Doors 6:30 pm | Show 7:30 pm
  • JJO Point 10K 2026  – State Street – Sat, March 14, 2026 – Registration from 10:00 am-12:00 pm | Race kicks off at 12:00 pm SHARP
  • Ultrea, Gringe, The Starfoxx Project, Nightmare Hippie Children, Jingleheimer  – The Annex – Sat, March 14, 2026 – Doors 5:00 pm | Show 6:00 pm
  • 2026 Madison St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Capitol Square – Sun, March 15, 2026 – 1:30 pm 
  • Rise Against (with Destroy Boys and Koyo) — The Sylvee, Madison — Sun, March 15, 2026 — Doors 6:00 pm | Show 7:30 pm

Big Touring & Major Venue Shows

Popular Local Bands

St. Patrick’s Day Events in Madison:

  • JJO Point 10K 2026 (March 14): We’re “running” from State Street Brats to Wando’s, and hitting every bar in between, including: Whiskey Jacks, Kollege Klub, Church Key, Jay’s, The Double U Bar, The Red Shed and Chasers. 
  • 24th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 15): Held at the Capitol Square, this tradition features various local organizations, and community members.
  • Shamrock Shuffle (March 15): A popular 5K/10K run/walk that benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.
  • Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl: A bar crawl visiting spots like Moon Bar.
  • Irish Dance Classes: Held at the Monona Terrace.
  • Live Music & Specials: Local pubs and restaurants, particularly on State Street, offer live music, traditional Irish food, and drink specials. 

Bar-Heavy Late-Night Routes

  • East Wash pregame → The Sylvee → after-hours hang: Start with dinner/drinks on East Wash, hit the show, then keep it moving downtown. (Best nights: Sat/Sun this week.)
  • Capitol Square warm-up → Gamma Ray: Put in a couple rounds downtown at the Point 10K, then roll over to Gamma Ray for live music and late-night karaoke.
  • “No-show” bar crawl with a jukebox agenda: Make it a mission—pick three bars, play only guitars, and don’t leave until the room reacts.

Rock Lifestyle Things To Do

  • Vinyl dig (weekend afternoon): Hit a Madison record shop, grab one “new-to-you” album, then go test-drive it at home before you go out.
  • Arcade-bar blow-off steam (pre-show): Quick games, cold beers, zero patience for quiet conversation—then straight to doors.
  • Darts or pool night (weeknights): Keep it simple—cheap drinks, competitive energy, and a soundtrack you control.
  • Whiskey-and-dark-beer loop (late night): Make your night a two-stop: stout/porter first, whiskey closer second.
  • Post-show late bite near downtown (after 10 pm): Keep a food plan so the night doesn’t end at the first hunger crash.
  • Show-night logistics ritual (day-of): Earplugs, ID, card, rideshare plan—because nothing kills a rock night faster than a rookie mistake.

Where To Go By Night 

(Lineups change—double-check venue pages day-of.)

