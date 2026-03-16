Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (March 16–March 22, 2026)

Madison’s next seven nights are built for loud guitars, late pours, and downtown bar-hops that end when the streetlights give up. Here are the verified rock/alt/punk/indie moves within 50 miles—no guesses, no filler.
Top 5 Picks This Week
- Band of Heathens (southern rock) — High Noon Saloon, Madison — Tue, March 17, 2026 — Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm
- Dane County Humane Society Toto’s Gala — Monona Terrace, Madison — Fri, March 20, 2026 — 5:30 pm-11:00pm
- Farewell Studio 301 Party (rock / metal) — Studio 301, Portage — Sat, March 21, 2026 — Doors 5:00 pm | Show 5:30 pm
- Sanguisugabogg (heavy metal) — Majestic Theatre, Madison — Mon, March 23, 2026 — Doors 6:00 pm | Show 7:00 pm
- Shamrock Shred Fest 2 (rock & punk) — The Rigby, Madison — Sat, March 21, 2026 — Doors 6pm | Show 7pm
Big Touring & Major Venue Shows
- Band of Heathens (southern rock) — High Noon Saloon, Madison — Tue, March 17, 2026 — Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm
- Sanguisugabogg (heavy metal) — Majestic Theatre, Madison — Mon, March 23, 2026 — Doors 6:00 pm | Show 7:00 pm
Popular Local Bands
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- Nitemare Hippie Children has their CD release party at Studio 301 on Sat, March 3/21. They will be joined by fellow rockers Take Back The Sun, Grindge, Bon Scropion, Fish Food, Ceteri, Buy Her Friends, Fate Defiant and Lost For Words.
- Shamrock Shred Fest 2 wall‑to‑wall heavy music and big‑night energy with Thornbush, Laona, New Age Outkast, Draconian Hate, and Fist Piston.
Save the Dates! (Full concert calendar here)
- Thu, March 26 – Black Label Society Album Release Party (Enter to win tics here!)
- Fri, March 27 – Black Label Society @ The Sylvee
- Wed, April 1st – The Devil Wears Prada @ The Sylvee
- Sat, April 11 – Magnolia Park @ The Majestic
Bar-Heavy Late-Night Routes
- King St pregame → Majestic show → keep it rolling: Stack your night around the Majestic, then slide straight into nearby downtown bars after the encore (best move Thu–Sat when the room clears out and the sidewalks are buzzing).
- East Wash run: Start with food and a stiff pour on the east side, hit High Noon Saloon when there’s a rock-leaning bill, then go hunting for a jukebox that actually respects guitars.
- Gamma Ray late set: Gamma Ray is built for the “show starts at 10” crowd—grab your friends, a microphone and let the last call energy do the rest.
Rock Lifestyle Things To Do
- Strictly Discs (vinyl + music shop) — Weekend afternoon crate-dig, then go straight to a show with a fresh stack in your head.
- Aftershock Classic Arcade Bar — Pre-show warmup: pinball, classics, and a bar crowd that doesn’t blink at a band tee.
- I/O Arcade Bar — Late-night button-mashing with drinks; perfect when you’re not ready to call it after the set.
- Mickey’s Tavern (dive classic) — The kind of place where the jukebox and the regulars both have opinions. Good pregame stop.
- The Paradise Lounge (dive energy) — Dark booth, strong pour, no pressure. Ideal for post-show decompression.
- Tip Top Tavern — Burgers, beer, and that no-nonsense neighborhood-bar feel before you head downtown.
- Brass Ring Bar & Restaurant — Pub comfort food and a solid place to load up before a louder night.
- Paul’s Pel’meni — Late-night fast and filling; the move when you need food that shows up like a drum hit.
Where To Go By Night
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- Tue, March 17: High Noon Saloon – Band of Heathens. Hit the east side early (arcade bar or dive), then keep it downtown for the show at High Noon Saloon—make it a scouting night for your weekend spots.
- Thu, March 19: Capitol Theater — Craig Ferguson Show. Get ready for a night of sharp wit, big laughs and unforgettable stories with the host of “The Late Late Show”.
- Thu, March 19: The Rigby – Open Mic Comedy. Keep the laughs going and stroll on over to The Rigby for Open Mic Night.
- Fri, March 20: Monona Terrace – Dane County Humane Society Toto’s Gala. Join over 400 animal lovers, supporters, and sponsors for a fun, semi-formal night celebrating the pets and wildlife that make our community amazing.
- Sat, March 21: Studio 301 — Farewell Party. Help us give a proper goodbye to our friends at Studio 301 in Portage who have been instrumental in the local rock and metal scene.
- Sat, March 21: Shamrock Shred Fest 2 – The Rigby. A St. Patrick’s weekend built for headbangers. Shamrock Shred Fest 2 hits The Rigby with wall‑to‑wall heavy music and big‑night energy.
- Mon, March 23: Sanguisugabogg – The Majestic Theater. If heavy metal is your thing, then this hard hitting group will feel like home.
(Lineups change—double-check venue pages day-of.)
Sources
- https://majesticmadison.com/calendar
- https://high-noon.com/calendar
- https://thesylvee.com/calendar
- https://madisonorpheum.com/calendar
- https://www.breesestevensfield.com/upcoming-events
- https://www.wjjo.com/events/
- https://www.facebook.com
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