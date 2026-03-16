Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (March 16–March 22, 2026)

wall‑to‑wall heavy music and big‑night energy with Thornbush, Laona, New Age Outkast, Draconian Hate, and Fist Piston.

– The Devil Wears Prada @ The Sylvee

: Gamma Ray is built for the “show starts at 10” crowd—grab your friends, a microphone and let the last call energy do the rest.

: Start with food and a stiff pour on the east side, hit High Noon Saloon when there’s a rock-leaning bill, then go hunting for a jukebox that actually respects guitars.

: Stack your night around the Majestic, then slide straight into nearby downtown bars after the encore (best move Thu–Sat when the room clears out and the sidewalks are buzzing).

Strictly Discs (vinyl + music shop) — Weekend afternoon crate-dig, then go straight to a show with a fresh stack in your head.

Aftershock Classic Arcade Bar — Pre-show warmup: pinball, classics, and a bar crowd that doesn’t blink at a band tee.

I/O Arcade Bar — Late-night button-mashing with drinks; perfect when you’re not ready to call it after the set.

Mickey’s Tavern (dive classic) — The kind of place where the jukebox and the regulars both have opinions. Good pregame stop.

The Paradise Lounge (dive energy) — Dark booth, strong pour, no pressure. Ideal for post-show decompression.

Tip Top Tavern — Burgers, beer, and that no-nonsense neighborhood-bar feel before you head downtown.

Brass Ring Bar & Restaurant — Pub comfort food and a solid place to load up before a louder night.