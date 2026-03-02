Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (March 2–March 8, 2026)

The greater Madison area has a loud little run coming: hard rock hitters night after night, bar-ready late sets downtown —plus a no-nonsense pregame plan so you’re not making decisions hungry at 11:30.

Irish Goodbyes will be playing this Thursday at the Rigby. This punk rock bill also includes Counterfeit Goods and Heavy Pour!

Inherit the Earth is celebrating their 1 year album release anniversary this Saturday at Studio 301 in Portage. This alternative metal and hard rock bill also includes Pus Filled, Bloon Moon Assault, Stopping Short, Zammek, Greater Than Human, Infernal Instinct, Eye for an Eye, and more TBA!

The Dose: A Psychedelic Comedy Experience – The Bur Oak (Madison) – Fri, March 6, 20206 – 8:00pm to 11:00pm

: if you want live music that starts when most venues are already thinking about last call, aim for Gamma’s Friday live shows and late-night karaoke!.

: pregame nearby, hit the set at the Rigby, then go hunting for a nightcap without leaving the Capitol Square!

: the easiest bar-hop strip in downtown Madison, I promise there is never a dull moment!

Strictly Discs (vinyl shop) — Best time: weekend afternoon crate-dig, then roll straight into a show night.

MadCity Music Exchange (gear shop) — Best time: pre-show stop to stare at guitars and pretend you’re “just browsing.”

I/O Arcade Bar (arcade bar) — Best time: pregame before downtown shows, or late-night button-mashing after.

Le Tigre Lounge (dive bar) — Best time: late-night, low-light, jukebox energy when you want it loud-ish but not “club.”

Mickey’s Tavern (classic Madison bar) — Best time: pregame for East Wash shows; keep it simple, keep it honest.

The Wisco (whiskey + bar-food mood) — Best time: post-show comfort food and a stiff pour without the fuss.

Paul’s Club (cocktail bar with edge) — Best time: date-night pregame before a bigger ticket, then walk it off on the way to the venue.