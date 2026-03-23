Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (March 23–March 29, 2026)

March 23, 2026|In Top 5 Picks

Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (March 23–March 29, 2026)

March 23, 2026|In Top 5 Picks

Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (March 23–March 29, 2026)

Madison + 50 miles, seven nights only: rock, metal, and riff-heavy troublemaking—plus bar-first routes for when the encore ends and you’re not ready to go home.

Top 5 Picks This Week

  • Black Label Society with Zakk Sabbath & Dark Chapel — The Sylvee, Madison — Fri, March 27, 2026 — Doors 6:00 PM / Show 7:30 PM
  • Sanguisugabogg with Enervate, World I Hate, and Suffering — Majestic Theatre, Madison — Mon, March 23, 2026 — Doors 6:00 PM / Show 7:00 PM
  • Emo Night with All American Throwbacks — Majestic Theatre, Madison — Fri, March 27, 2026 — Doors 7:00 PM / Show 8:00 PM
  • Fathom, This Is Me Breathing, Knifeback – The Annex, Madison – Wed, March 25, 2026 – Doors 5:30 / Show 6:30
  • Ripcord – The Rigby, Madison – Thu, March 26, 2026 – Doors 8:00 PM / Show 9:00 PM

Big Touring & Major Venue Shows

  • Black Label Society with Zakk Sabbath & Dark Chapel — The Sylvee, Madison — Fri, March 27, 2026 — Doors 6:00 PM / Show 7:30 PM

Popular Local Bands

  • Ripcord (High Energy Rock) – The Rigby, Madison – Thu, March 26, 2026 – Doors 8:00 PM / Show 9:00 PM

Emerging / Underground / Discovery

  • Sanguisugabogg with Enervate, World I Hate, and Suffering (Death Metal) — Majestic Theatre, Madison — Mon, March 23, 2026 — Doors 6:00 PM / Show 7:00 PM
  • Fathom, This Is Me Breathing, Knifeback (Midwestern Deathcore) – The Annex, Madison – Wed, March 25, 2026 – Doors 5:30 / Show 6:30

Bar-Heavy Late-Night Routes

Route 1: East Wash after the Sylvee
Start with your show at Sylvee, then keep it moving along East Washington for a fast, bar-forward crawl. Best window: 10:30 PM–close.

Route 2: King St core after The Majestic
The Majestic puts you right in the mix—hit nearby bars on foot, keep it tight, and stay loud. Best window: post-show to 2:00 AM.

Route 3: Pre-game + late set at Gamma Ray
If you want a later live set without the “doors at 6” lifestyle, build your night around a downtown warm-up, then land at Gamma Ray for the 10:00 PM start.

Rock Lifestyle Things To Do

  • Vinyl hunt (weekend afternoon): Strictly Discs (Madison) — dig for used punk/alt/indie and walk out with something you didn’t know you needed.
  • Vintage + band tee mission (weekend afternoon): Retro Revolution (Madison) — denim, leather, boots, and stage-ready weirdness.
  • Arcade-bar pressure test (pre-show or late night): I/O Arcade Bar (Madison) — beers plus buttons, ideal for a quick pregame rivalry.
  • Pinball with your whiskey (pre-show or late night): The Brass Ring (Madison) — rock-friendly energy and plenty of reasons to stay “one more game.”
  • Dive-jukebox reset (late night): The Wisco (Madison) — when you want a cheap drink, a loud room, and zero small talk.
  • Pool + darts + no apologies (late night): Players Sports Bar (Madison) — keep the night competitive when the bands are done.
  • Late-night grease near the action (after shows): Ian’s Pizza (Madison) — the classic post-gig slice move when you need carbs now.
  • Burger-and-a-beer comfort mode (pre-show): Tipsy Cow (Madison) — solid landing spot before you head into a loud room.

Where To Go By Night

  • MON (March 23): Sanguisugabogg at The Majestic Theater. If heavy metal is your thing, then this hard hitting group will feel like home. 
  • TUE (March 24): Warm-up night—hit your favorite dive, play a few rounds (pool/pinball), and save the voice for Friday.
  • WED (March 25): Deathcore reigns with the Fathom line-up at the Annex.
  • THU (March 26): Check out Midwest Mix-up Networking Night at The Annex for bands and their fans (Free event!)
  • FRI (March 27): Hard riffs all night at The Sylvee with Black Label Society OR big singalong energy at Majestic (Emo Night) 
  • SAT (March 28): Bar-crawl Saturday—keep it simple: arcade bar to dive bar to late food. No tourist lap, just nightlife.
  • SUN (March 29): Recovery mode with a low-stakes hang: burgers, dark beer, and jukebox picks.

(Lineups change—double-check venue pages day-of.)

Sources

 

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