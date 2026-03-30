Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (March 30–April 5, 2026)

Madison’s got volume this week: metalcore at The Sylvee, indie/alt at Majestic, and a couple rowdy bar-room stages in the mix. Here’s the next 7 days only—built off venue calendars, no guesswork.
Top 5 Picks This Week
- The Devil Wears Prada (metalcore) — The Sylvee, Madison — Wed, April 1, 2026 — Doors 5:30 pm | Show 7:00 pm
- Bad Suns (indie/alt rock) — Majestic Theatre, Madison — Thu, April 2, 2026 — Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm
- Eddie 9V (blues rock) — High Noon Saloon, Madison — Thu, April 2, 2026 — Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm
- Madtown Invasion (rock/metalcore) — The Annex, Madison — Sat, April 4, 2026 — Doors 6:00 pm | Show 7:00 pm
- Granny Shot (90’s & 00’s rock) — Crystal Corner Bar, Madison — Sat, April 4, 2026 — Doors 8:00 pm | Show 9:00 pm
Big Touring & Major Venue Shows
- The Devil Wears Prada — The Sylvee, Madison — Wed, April 1, 2026 — Doors 5:30 pm | Show 7:00 pm
- Bad Suns — Majestic Theatre, Madison — Thu, April 2, 2026 — Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm
- Eddie 9V — High Noon Saloon, Madison — Thu, April 2, 2026 — Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm
Popular Local/Regional Bands
- Madtown Invasion 2026 (feat Seilies From Ashes To Embers, HAUNTER, The Fiction We Create, and Our Dying Whisper) – Brace yourself, these local and regional rock/metal bands deliver crushing riffs and unforgettable choruses. Midwest’s finest, come discover your favorite new local band!
- Granny Shot – Granny Shot is a cover band based in Madison playing all of your favorite alternative, hard rock, and pop punk hits from the 90s and 00s, as well as some classics from the 70s and 80s. Shredding guitars, tight vocals, high-energy antics. Amp up your Saturday night with the cover band everyone is talking about!
Save the Date – Upcoming Shows!
- The Faith Hills Have Eyes — Gamma Ray Bar, Madison — Thu, April 9, 2026
- Magnolia Park – Majestic Theater, Madison – Sat, April 11, 2026
- Pop Evil – The Rave/Eagles Club, Milwaukee – Sat, April 11. 2026
Bar-Heavy Late-Night Routes
- East Wash after High Noon: Catch the show, then keep it moving through the East Washington corridor—walkable, bar-dense, and built for last call energy.
- King St after Majestic: Majestic drops you right into a downtown pocket where you can bounce bar-to-bar without burning time on rideshares.
- Sylvee zone (near E Main / Livingston): Big-room night at The Sylvee? Plan a pre-show drink nearby, then aim for a downtown crawl once the encore hits.
Rock Lifestyle Things To Do
- Vinyl dig (weekend afternoon): Strictly Discs (Madison) — go crate-hunting, then build your night around whatever you score.
- Arcade-bar warmup (pre-show): I/O Arcade Bar (Madison) — pinball, cabinets, and a crowd that knows how to pace a night.
- Old-school punk/rock vinyl stop (pre-show): Mad City Music Exchange (Madison) — quick hit for records and used gear vibes.
- Whiskey & dark beer lean (pre-show): Oz by Oz (Madison) — small, moody, and a strong launchpad before you hit a venue.
- Dive-bar reset (late night): The Wisco (Madison) — cheap drinks, no pretense, and it’s right where you want to be when the night gets loose.
- Late-night burgers near downtown (post-show): Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry (Madison) — perfect for the “we’re not going home yet” crowd.
- Greasy spoon recovery (next day): Mickies Dairy Bar (Madison) — the classic comeback meal after a loud night.
Where To Go By Night
- WED (April 1): Start downtown, hit The Devil Wears Prada at The Sylvee, then drift back toward the bar pockets around the Capitol.
- THU (April 2): Choose your lane—Bad Suns at Majestic for indie/alt polish, or Eddie 9V at High Noon for blues-rock grit. Either way, stay downtown after.
- FRI (April 3): No verified rock listings in the approved calendars for tonight—make it a vinyl/arcade reset and save the damage for next week.
- SAT (April 4): Pick your poison – Madtown Invasion at The Annex for metalcore and heavy riffs OR Granny Shot at Crystal Corner Bar for your favorite rock/punk/alt covers
- SUN (April 5): Recovery day – hydrate, sleep and repeat.
(Lineups change—double-check venue pages day-of.)
Sources
- https://thesylvee.com/calendar/
- https://high-noon.com/calendar/
- https://majesticmadison.com/calendar/
- https://www.wjjo.com/events/
- https://www.theannexmadison.com/
- https://facebook.com/events