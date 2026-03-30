Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (March 30–April 5, 2026)

(feat Seilies From Ashes To Embers, HAUNTER, The Fiction We Create, and Our Dying Whisper) – Brace yourself, these local and regional rock/metal bands deliver crushing riffs and unforgettable choruses. Midwest’s finest, come discover your favorite new local band!

– Granny Shot is a cover band based in Madison playing all of your favorite alternative, hard rock, and pop punk hits from the 90s and 00s, as well as some classics from the 70s and 80s. Shredding guitars, tight vocals, high-energy antics. Amp up your Saturday night with the cover band everyone is talking about!