Madison’s next 7 days: tons of rock, punk at the Annex, plus a late-night bar-stage hit at Gamma Ray. If it’s not on the venue calendar, it’s not in here.
Madison Rock Nightlife + Live Shows — Next 7 Days (May 4–May 10, 2026)
Top 5 Picks This Week
- ZZ Top – The Orpheum, Madison – Tue, May 5, 2026 – Doors 7PM, Show 8PM (blues rock)
- The Queers – The Annex, Madison – Fri, May 8, 2026 – Doors 6:30PM, Show 7:30PM (classic punk rock)
- Plant – Gamma Ray, Madison – Sat, May 9, 2026 – Doors 6PM, Show 7PM (stoner metal)
- Bike Night: Saturday Morning Cartel – Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, Madison – Thu, May 7, 2026 – Show 6:30PM (all decades of rock)
- Foo Foo Dolls – Biergarten at Schluter Beach, Monona – Wed, May 6, 2026 – Show 6PM (rock/alt/grunge)
Big Touring & Major Venue Shows
- ZZ Top & McKinley James
You’re getting the full blues-rock experience here. ZZ Top rolls in with decades of hits, greasy riffs, and that effortless cool that bands spend a lifetime chasing. It’s tight, loud, and packed with songs you didn’t realize you knew by heart. McKinley James opens things up with a throwback rock ‘n roll sound—gritty vocals, ripping guitar work, and serious vintage energy that sets the tone perfectly.
- The Queers w/ Geoff Palmer, Dogsblood, Wristwatch & The Gubers
This is a stacked punk bill built for chaos. The Queers headline with their signature mix of fast tempos, catchy hooks, and don’t-give-a-damn attitude. Geoff Palmer brings melodic punk with big singalong choruses, while Dogsblood, Wristwatch, and The Gubers round things out with raw, scrappy sets that keep the energy high from the jump. Expect a sweaty room, flying beers, and zero personal space.
Popular Local Bands
- Plant w/ Cold Black River, Ruin Dweller & Friends AKA Sabbath Dweller & Disrobe
If you like it heavy, this is your night. Plant headlines with thick, crushing riffs and a dark, immersive sound that leans into doom and stoner metal territory. Cold Black River adds a gritty, hard rock edge, while Sabbath Dweller lives up to the name with slow, sludgy, riff-worship heaviness – and will also be playing their full Black Sabbath tribute set . Disrobe kicks things off with aggressive, no-frills intensity. This one’s loud, hazy, and built to rattle your bones.
- Saturday Morning Cartel
Pure, high-energy rock that doesn’t overthink it. Saturday Morning Cartel covers all decades of rock, brings fast songs, catchy choruses, and a party vibe that turns even a laid-back venue into a full-on scene. It’s the kind of show where the crowd gets just as rowdy as the band—perfect for blowing off steam midweek.
- Foo Foo Dolls
Foo Foo Dolls are a tongue-in-cheek 90’s rock/alt/grunge cover band that blends nostalgia with a little humor. Whether you’re in it for the familiar sound or just there to have a good time, expect big hooks, recognizable vibes, and a crowd that’s singing along louder than they probably should be. Fun, loud, and not taking itself too seriously.
Not Music, But Still Rocks
- Uncork Me 2026
Sat, May 9 @ Breeze Stevens Field
By day, it’s wine tastings, food vendors, and strolling around in the sun pretending you’ve got refined taste. By hour two, it’s a full-on social event with live music, drag performances, games, buzzed conversations, and that “just one more glass” energy. A perfect daytime warmup before heading into a louder, heavier night.
- Charlie Berens
Fri, May 8 & Sat, May 9 @ The Overture Center (2 shows each night)
Sharp, Midwest-born comedy that hits way too close to home. Charlie Berens leans into the quirks of Wisconsin life—accents, traditions, small-town habits—and turns them into nonstop laughs. It’s relatable, quick-witted, and feels like hanging out with the funniest guy at the bar… who also happens to roast you a little.
Bar-Heavy Late-Night Routes
- Post-show Livingston-to-Washington rip: Catch your set downtown, then slide into the late-night bar energy around E Washington—keep it moving, keep it loud, keep it hydrated.
- Late-night stage + shots route: If you want actual live music at a “bar hour,” Gamma Ray is built for night owls who don’t flinch at last call.
- Downtown bounce plan: Start with a proper dinner, hit the show, then do a two-bar cooldown—one for stiff drinks, one for the jukebox and the “one more round” crowd.
Rock Lifestyle Things To Do
- Strictly Discs (Madison): dig for vinyl and used gems. Best time: weekend afternoon warm-up before you go loud at night.
- Aftershock Classic Arcade Bar (Madison): beers + arcade cabinets. Best time: pre-show meet-up when you want to do something besides stare at your phone.
- I/O Arcade Bar (Madison): pinball and games with a bar-first vibe. Best time: late night when you’re not ready to call it.
- The Wisco (Madison): bar-food fuel and solid beer options for a no-frills pre-game. Best time: pre-show.
- Mickey’s Tavern (Madison): a proper neighborhood dive energy. Best time: late-night decompression.
- Plaza Tavern (Madison): classic Madison bar move—no glitter, no gimmicks. Best time: any night you want a steady, grown-up buzz.
- Paradise Lounge (Madison): dark, divey, and built for bar-hopping stamina. Best time: after 10 PM.
- Paul’s Pel’meni (Madison): fast late-night bites when you need something real before the ride home. Best time: post-show.
Where To Go By Night
- Tues (5/5): ZZ Top @ The Orpheum — legends in the flesh. Dirty blues riffs, classic hits, and that swagger that never ages. If you’ve never seen them, fix that.
- Wed (5/6): Foo Foo Dolls @ Schluter Beach, Monona — yeah, we said it. Expect big singalongs, 90’s rock bangers, and a crowd that somehow knows every word. Guilty pleasure? Own it.
- Thurs (5/7): Saturday Morning Cartel @ Bowl-A-Vard Lanes — decades of rock, cheap drinks, loud guitars, and the kind of chaos that makes weeknights dangerous.
- Fri (5/8): The Queers @ The Annex — fast, loud, no apologies. Classic punk vibes, sweaty room, and zero chance you’re standing still.
- Sat (5/9) DAY: UnCork Me @ Breese Stevens — start it classy(ish) with wine and sunshine
- Sat (5/9) NIGHT: Plant @ Gamma Ray Bar — then flip the switch to heavy, loud, and probably a little weird (in the best way).
- Sun (5/10): Mother’s Day — so maybe don’t disappear into a pit all day (or bring Mom with 🤷♂️)
Lineups change—double-check venue pages day-of.
Sources
- https://majesticmadison.com/calendar
- https://redrockmadison.com/madison-red-rock-saloon-madison-events
- https://thesylvee.com/calendar
- https://high-noon.com/calendar
- https://madisonorpheum.com/calendar
- https://www.breesestevensfield.com/upcoming-events
- https://www.wjjo.com/events/
- https://facebook.com/events
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