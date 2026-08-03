WEEKLY RIFF REPORT: August 3–9

Verified rock, metal, and enough hairspray to make 1987 proud – verified rock listings for Madison, Milwaukee and beyond for August 3 through August 9, 2026.

TOP 5 PICKS THIS WEEK

BIG TOURING & MAJOR VENUE SHOWS

Foo Fighters w/ Queens of the Stone Age + Mannequin Pussy

One of the biggest rock shows of the summer lands at Soldier Field. Foo Fighters bring decades of arena anthems, Queens of the Stone Age deliver their signature desert-rock swagger, and Mannequin Pussy opens with an explosive blend of punk and alternative rock. A dream lineup for any modern rock fan.

Hairball

More than a tribute band, Hairball is a full-blown arena rock spectacle. Expect spot-on performances of classics from KISS, Mötley Crüe, Van Halen, AC/DC, Def Leppard, and more, complete with pyrotechnics, costumes, and enough hairspray to make 1987 proud.

Six Feet Under, Kataklysm & Wormhole

Death metal fans won’t want to miss this one. Florida legends Six Feet Under, led by former Cannibal Corpse vocalist Chris Barnes, headline alongside Canadian melodic death metal veterans Kataklysm and technical death metal up-and-comers Wormhole. Expect blast beats, crushing riffs, and nonstop brutality.



EMERGING & LOCAL BANDS

12 Stones w/ Finding Ghosts + Three Left + Apex Aura + Ten 19

Post-grunge favorites 12 Stones return with the hard-hitting rock anthems that made them staples of 2000s rock radio. Wisconsin’s Finding Ghosts, Three Left, Apex Aura, and Ten 19 round out a stacked bill showcasing some of the region’s strongest modern rock talent.

Granny Shot

One of Madison’s favorite party bands brings an evening packed with rock, alternative, pop-punk, and classic hits. Whether you’re singing along to Foo Fighters, Green Day, or classic rock staples, Granny Shot always delivers a fun, high-energy show.

MORE SHOWS WORTH CHECKING OUT

86tth Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally takes over the Black Hills August 7–16, bringing together hundreds of thousands of riders for ten days of epic rides, legendary bars, custom bikes, and some of the biggest rock shows of the summer. This year’s lineup includes Megadeth, Rob Zombie, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jackyl, David Lee Roth, YUNGBLUD, Skillet, and more, with concerts happening throughout the rally at venues like the Buffalo Chip and Full Throttle Saloon.

The JJO crew heads west Friday, August 7, broadcasting from the rally all week before hosting the annual JJO Wisco Wednesday Pool Party on August 12 at Pappy Hoel Campground, home of the legendary Full Throttle Saloon. Wisconsin riders can enjoy FREE beer (with a Wisconsin ID), free pool admission, and a chance to hang with Johnny & Dee and fellow JJO listeners during one of the biggest Wisconsin meetups of the rally. 🍻

BAR-HEAVY LATE-NIGHT ROUTES

Soldier Field Road Trip: Make a day of Foo Fighters in Chicago. Grab food and drinks before the show, then cap off the night with a post-concert stop in the South Loop before heading home.

Make a day of Foo Fighters in Chicago. Grab food and drinks before the show, then cap off the night with a post-concert stop in the South Loop before heading home. Annex Pre-Show Run: Catch 12 Stones on Saturday or Six Feet Under & Kataklysm on Sunday at The Annex, then stick around the Red Zone area for drinks and keep the night rolling with fellow concertgoers.

State Fair After Dark: Heading to Hairball at the Wisconsin State Fair? Grab a beer, wander the fairgrounds, catch the show, then finish the night with live music and nightlife around the grounds.

Lucky’s on the Lake: Kick off your Friday with Granny Shot on the patio. Cold drinks, lake views, and rock anthems make for an easy summer night without ever leaving Lodi.

Sturgis Rally Nights: If you’re making the trip west, every night is a party. Bounce between the Buffalo Chip, Full Throttle Saloon, Main Street bars, and campgrounds—live music, cold beer, and bikes are everywhere you look.

ROCK LIFESTYLE THINGS TO DO

Use an off-night for a record-store run before you commit to the weekend’s louder shows.

Build a cheap Thursday by pairing an early patio set with one late club-room ticket instead of stacking multiple cover charges.

Make Friday your seated-show night if you want songs, stories and less shouting over the PA.

Turn Saturday into a full Downtown route: show first, then jukeboxes, pool tables or late food wherever the night takes you.

If you are skipping Milwaukee, spend that gas money on merch in Madison instead.

WHERE TO GO BY NIGHT

MON (Aug 3): Recovery Mode 😴

No major rock shows tonight. Recharge, restock the cooler, and start plotting your game plan for a stacked weekend.

TUE (Aug 4): Jukebox Night 🍻

Take it easy. Find a dive bar with a killer jukebox, grab a cold one, and save your energy for what’s coming.

WED (Aug 5): Pregame Night 🔥

Round up the crew, make the road-trip plans, and get ready for a weekend packed with live rock—from the State Fair to Soldier Field and The Annex.

THU (Aug 6): Hairball @ Wisconsin State Fair 🎸

Break out the air guitar. Hairball brings the ultimate arena rock tribute with the music of KISS, Van Halen, Mötley Crüe, AC/DC, Def Leppard, and more.

FRI (Aug 7): Granny Shot @ Lucky’s on the Lake 🍺

Nothing beats live rock on the lake. Grab a drink, soak up the summer evening, and sing along as Granny Shot cranks out crowd-favorite rock anthems.

SAT (Aug 8): Choose Your Adventure 🤘

Road trip to Chicago for Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, and Mannequin Pussy at Soldier Field—or stay local and catch 12 Stones with a stacked lineup of Wisconsin rock bands at The Annex.

SUN (Aug 9): Six Feet Under @ The Annex 💀

Finish the week with pure brutality as Six Feet Under, Kataklysm, and Wormhole deliver a crushing night of death metal that’ll leave your neck sore until Monday.

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