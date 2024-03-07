The Black Crowes-iest Black Crowes record ever?? This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Rich Robison of The Black Crowes. “Happiness Bastards” is the band’s first album of new material in 15 years and, according to Rich, is a love letter to rock n’ roll. Things fell into place easy for the Robison brothers this go around and has made for a culmination of all things “The Black Crowes.” Plus, Rich plays a quick round of Rapid Fire with no disco or techno!



The Black Crowes are leaving the bullshit in the past. 15 years after their last album of original music, the Robinson Brothers present Happiness Bastards- their 10th studio album. Some may say the project has been several tumultuous years in the making, but we argue it’s arriving at just the right time. Call it brotherly love or music destiny that brought them back together, the highly anticipated record consecrating the reunion of this legendary band just may be the thing that saves rock & roll. In a time where the art form is buried beneath the corporate sheen of its successors, The Black Crowes are biting back with the angst of words left unsaid penned on paper and electrified by guitar strings, revealing stripped, bare-boned rock & roll. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at it’s very best – gritty, loud, and in your face.

Since The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they’ve made a triumphant return to form with over 150 shows spanning 20 countries worldwide, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, the album that put them on the map. Upon their return from the road, they knew they needed something new to show for their lost time. The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien headed to the studio with producer Jay Joyce in early 2023 and the experiences of years past transcribed themself through the music as the band found their way back to their roots. And it’s finally here – Happiness Bastards is out March 15, 2024.