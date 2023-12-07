Dino’s “Gentle” is a great way to set the mood! This week’s guest for Discover New Music is a staple of any JJO listener’s ear diet, Elias Soriano of Nonpoint, here to discuss the band’s latest EP “Heartless”. The second release off the band’s own label, 361 Degrees Records, Elias talks about how the band is building to a culmination of over 20 years of Nonpoint. He also talks about the growth of the band in taking control with their own label. And, of course, another round of Rapid Fire is played and Elias is gonna take some shots from an old lady!

NONPOINT has released a new single, “Heartless”, to all major platforms. The song was helmed by Chris Collier, the producer, engineer, mixer, and multi-instrumentalist who has worked with KORN, WHITESNAKE, LYNCH MOB, Mick Mars and many more, and released on NONPOINT‘s independent record label, 361 Degrees Records.

The official lyric video for “Heartless”, which was created by Francesca Ludikar, can be seen below.

NONPOINT frontman Elias Soriano states: “‘Ruthless’ introduced you to a dark, re-imagined Tinman. Our new single ‘Heartless’ will give you a peek inside the emptiness that drives his rusted cogs toward his target, Emerald City.”

NONPOINT will embark on “The Emerald Cities Tour 2023” in March. The trek, which will kick off on March 2 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and conclude on March 26 in San Antonio, Texas, will feature support from BLACKTOP MOJO and SUMO CYCO.

