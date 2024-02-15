Even metal mega-stars still get butterflies! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is the LEGENDARY Rob Halford of Judas Priest. Yes…THAT Rob Halford! His metal holiness stopped by to chat about the band’s 19th album “Invisible Shield.” Breaking rules, taking chances and making metal for the masses is all in a day’s work with this latest project that’s been four years in the making. Plus, Rob plays a quick round of Rapid Fire and says “bring ’em on” when it comes to fighting those duck sized horses!

Metal Icons Judas Priest unleash another exhilarating new

single entitled “Crown Of Horns,” out today via Epic Records. Get it here.

This will be the third single release from their highly anticipated new studio album Invincible Shield,

set for release on March 8, 2024. Pre-order the album here. The band’s last two singles “Panic

Attack” and “Trial By Fire” have streamed over 10 Million times since release.

Judas Priest will also delight fans with a world tour this year, the UK leg kicks off in Glasgow on

March 11th before taking on North America in April and May. See below for full North American tour

routing and head to judaspriestinvincibleshield.com for tickets.

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the

world’s biggest stages. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful

unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal

bands the world over. With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them

inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in

support of their 50 th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as

one of the biggest and best British bands in the world.

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)

Spotify