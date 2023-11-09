It’s nice to have Billy Corgan on your record!  This week’s guest for Discover New Music is Jami Morgan of Code Orange here to discuss the band’s new album “The Above”.  Jami talks about the band’s decision to self-produce their fifth record and what it was like working with the Smashing Pumpkins frontman.  Plus, is Jami a bigfoot believer?  We found out that and more in a round of Rapid Fire!

