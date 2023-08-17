He’s phenomenal at guitar, but drums are his true passion. Wolfgang Van Halen is this week’s guest on Discover New Music talking about Mammoth WVH and the new album “Mammoth II.” More confidence can be heard on this sophomore piece and Wolfgang breaks down how he avoided the “slump” with brand new material. Plus Choco Tacos, Bigfoot, The Mighty Ducks and more another round of Rapid Fire with WVH!



About Mammoth WVH:

With his solo band Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang Van Halen consistently challenges himself as a songwriter, vocalist,

multi-instrumentalist, and producer. After a monumental breakthrough – with a GRAMMY® Award nomination for

his first-ever single, #1 debuts on multiple charts, television performances, and sold out shows over a two-year span

– Mammoth WVH’s self-titled debut sent shockwaves through 21st century rock music.

Mammoth WVH bowed at #1 on the Billboard Independent Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Top

Rock Albums Chart in addition to crashing the Billboard 200 at #12. He notched two #1 one entries at Rock Radio

with “Don’t Back Down” and “Distance.” The latter also garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of

“Best Rock Song.” He appeared on The Howard Stern Show, NBC News TODAY, Jimmy Kimmel Live and on the cover

of Guitar World where they dubbed him Guitarist Of The Year. Loudwire cited Mammoth WVH as one of “The 45

Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2021,” while Classic Rock rated it “4-out-of-5 stars” and People proclaimed, “With

Mammoth WVH’s head-banging tracks and personal lyrics, Wolfgang successfully introduces himself as his own

person.” The band supported Guns N’ Roses in stadiums stateside and Alter Bridge in arenas across the pond, while

also headlining coast-to-coast in North America. Not to mention, he lit up the stage at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Concerts in London and Los Angeles at the invitation of Dave Grohl himself.

Instead of choosing to settle on his breakout success, he consciously tested himself to further develop his sound

from every angle on his second full-length offering, Mammoth II [BMG]. Coming out swinging, the hooks hit harder,

the riffs roar louder, and the lyrics cut deeper as he delivers an urgent, undeniable, and unforgettable 10-song body

of work.

Connect with Mammoth WVH at:

Website: www.mammothwvh.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MammothWVH

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mammothwvh/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MammothWVH

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MammothWVH