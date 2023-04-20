Ever wondered what Johnny Christ’s favorite orchestra instrument is? Brock talks to the Avenged Sevenfold bassist about the new album “Life Is But A Dream,” what it was like to work with a 72-piece orchestra, and his podcast “Drinks With Johnny.” And of course, another great round of Rapid Fire!



About Avenged Sevenfold

To date, Avenged Sevenfold have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart (2010’s Nightmare and 2013’sHail To The King) to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio. The band (comprising M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman) are equally known for their spectacular live shows, selling out arenas and headlining the world’s most prestigious rock festivals as well as always being at the forefront of rapidly changing technology, cultural mile markers, and new ways for communities to engage.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD LIFE IS BUT A DREAM…NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 21 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Sat Jul 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Mon Jul 31 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Wed Aug 02 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Fri Aug 04 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Aug 05 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Aug 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

