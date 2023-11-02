Back alley deals on equipment is a cost effective way to make a record. This week’s guest on Discover New Music is John Beizley of Baroness here to talk about the band’s sixth album “Stone”. After two and a half years, some writer’s block and a whole lot of touring, John says that the band found exactly what they were looking for in this new album. Plus, John talks about painting the album’s artwork and how he finds joy on the canvas and in the studio. Plus a quick round of Rapid Fire is played and it’s revealed that he just wants to see 100 duck sized horses.

