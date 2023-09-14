Chicken dinners and Rock N’ Roll! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet. Sam talks about how the band’s third album “Starcatcher” takes them back to their roots musically and is Greta Van Fleet’s most energetic work to date. One song was even written in about 30 minutes and happens to be Sam’s favorite on the album. Also enjoy a quick shout out to chicken dinners & another round of Rapid Fire!



Greta Van Fleet is an American rock band from Frankenmuth, Michigan, formed in 2012. It consists of the Kiszka brothers: twins Josh (vocals) and Jake (guitar), Sam (bass guitar, keyboards), and Danny Wagner (drums). They were signed to Lava Records in March 2017, and a month later they released their debut studio EP, Black Smoke Rising. Their debut single, “Highway Tune”, topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts in September 2017 for four weeks in a row.[3] Their second EP, From the Fires, containing the four songs from Black Smoke Rising and four new songs, was released on November 10, 2017, alongside a second single, “Safari Song”. From the Fires went on to win the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. -Wikipedia