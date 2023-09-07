A panic attack and a hockey fight are great for making an album! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Jon Lundin of Point North chatting about the band’s new album “Prepare for Despair.” From their Dookie-reminiscent album cover to making two new songs seven days before the albums deadline, Point North put their sophomore album jitters asaid and “Prepare for Despair” delivers on all fronts. Plus, as always, an exciting round of “Rapid Fire” is played and we learn even more about Jon.

BIO: Los Angeles based Point North has come into their own over the past year, honing a heavier sound and making an unignorable mark on the rock music scene garnering over 1.4 million monthly listeners and having collabed with artists like Sleeping With Sirens, The Ghost Inside, and Jeris Johnson. Composed of Vocalist Jon Lundin, guitarist Andy Hershey, and drumming sensation Sage Weeber, the trio have been making a name for themselves both in front of fans and behind the scenes since 2018. Jon, an established producer and engineer, has wrote and worked on songs for artists like Falling In Reverse, Zero 9:36, Coheed & Cambria, Fever 333, Atreyu, and more, while Sage Weeber, an accomplished touring and session drummer, has played with the likes of Andy Black, Mothica, Bad Suns, and Avril Lavigne. “Safe & Sound” – a song for anyone who has had their space invaded and had to fight back to maintain their peace. With the new song and video, Point North proves they aren’t afraid to wage war for what matters most. Featuring Jonathan Vigil of The Ghost Inside, the song is a full circle moment for the band, who grew up on the same turf as Vigil in El Segundo. The song is a testament to Point North’s heavier side, and their monstrous growth as they embark on this new era.