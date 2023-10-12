You can love all the James Bond actors! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Wes Scantlin of Puddle of Mudd highlighting the band’s new album “Ubiquitous.” Puddle of Mudds’ sixth studio album, Wes talks about the turmoil behind getting the album released later than anticipated and how “Ubiquitous” features a “menage a trois” of sounds. Plus a round of Rapid Fire is played and…Octopussy???



With a career spanning over two decades, Puddle of Mudd has cemented themselves as a prominent force in the world of rock music. Formed in 1991, multi-platinum-selling rock band, Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million albums worldwide and has had a string of chart-topping hits, including “Blurry”, “She Hates Me”, “Psycho”, “Famous”, “Drift and Die” and “Control”. http://www.puddleofmudd.com/