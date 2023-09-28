An inside joke about…Wang Chung?! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Bobby Amaru of Saliva and we highlight the band’s latest album “Revelation.” After the death of founding member Wayne Swinny, Bobby talks about picking up the pieces and finding peace in the memories and music that were made in this latest project. We also find out about some possible future releases from Saliva and another round of Rapid Fire is played.



“We started working on this record in 2020 During the pandemic shutdown. I felt like we had to get outside of the box with this one. I’ve been sober almost 5 years now and there are many songs on this record that are a reflection of it. I just wanted to connect with the listener and pull them into what I was dealing with but also shed some light on overcoming personal adversity. With the passing of Wayne in March, I felt lost. Where do I go? I knew We had this record we were all stoked about. Waynes influence is all over these songs and in my opinion his playing on this album is next level. It’s the only right thing to do to honor him and all our hard work and release it. I just want to share with the world what we have worked on the last 3 plus years,” – Bobby Amaru.

Saliva announced the SNAFU Le Tour 2023 with Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way and Any Given Sin that begins on September 10th in Norfolk, VA at Norva. The tour is in support of Saliva’s new album Revelation that drops on September 8, 2023. Saliva is coming off two charting singles, with the most recent “High on Me” reaching Top 20 in Mediabase and Billboard. Their current single “Come Back Stronger” is out now.