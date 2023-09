Can one band truly bring the whole world together?! Well according to this frontman, they can! The ever-exuberant Benji Webbe of Skindred is this week’s guest on Discover New Music discussing the band’s eighth studio album “Smile.” Celebrating 25 years of Skindred with the latest record, Benji talks about having more creative free time with “Smile” and performing now for generations of Skindred fans. Plus we learn some Welsh slang and play another round of Rapid Fire.