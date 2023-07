Sometimes song titles are hard to remember! Mike Mushock of Staind is this episode of Discover New Music featured guests and he and Brock discuss the band’s long awaited new album “Confessions of the Fallen.” 2011 was the last new Staind music we heard and Mike breaks down getting back into the writing and playing mode of the band. Mike also shares his disappointment with the Celtics recent loss and plays a round of Rapid Fire which leads to a story about a bear fight!