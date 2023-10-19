What’s the key to a perfect nu-metal breakdown? This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Stephen Richards of Taproot discussing the band’s seventh studio album “SC\SSORS”. 80 percent of the record was done while supporting 2012’s “The Episodes” but the demos were shelved for over a decade, but found new life in this latest release. Steve also talks about producing the album himself, recording with Elias of Nonpoint and much more! Plus a quick round of Rapid Fire is played and Steve shares a surprising favorite band of his.